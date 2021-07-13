PE-Backed Netrix Acquires Managed IT Business Unit From Contegix

Private equity-backed managed and professional IT services provider Netrix has acquired the managed IT services business unit of Contegix.

Private equity-backed managed and professional IT services provider Netrix LLC has acquired the managed IT services business unit of Contegix for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 415 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

PE-Backed Netrix Acquires Contegix Managed IT Business Unit

The deal expands Netrix’s market presence in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions while adding to its ITSM service desk and cloud managed services capabilities, the company said. Employees of Contegix’s managed IT services division will join the Netrix team, according to the company.

Netrix says it plans to combine the ITSM service desk capabilities acquired from Contegix with its own portfolio of cloud, security, collaboration, data and application development solutions. The move fits into Netrix’s overall growth strategy, a strategy it plans to continue growing by investing in sales, marketing, technical talent and advanced product offerings.

Netrix has been backed by tech-focused private equity firm OceanSound Partners since a recapitalization in August 2020.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Netrix is a Gold-level Microsoft partner. The company typically works with small and midsized enterprise customers and has additional locations in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and India. In December 2020, Netrix acquired the Microsoft Consulting and Managed Services business unit of Prosum Inc.

Executive Insight

Rob Dang, CEO of Netrix, commented on the most recent deal:

“I’m very excited to welcome our new team members and customers to the Netrix family. Together, we have combined two best-in-class solution providers with complementary service offerings, technology expertise, and geographic footprints. This acquisition greatly expands Netrix’s managed services offerings and cloud capabilities and enhances our market position as the go-to provider for small and midsize enterprise customers in need of sophisticated IT solutions.”

Don Penland, VP of corporate development at Netrix, added:

“The acquisition of the Managed IT Services business unit from Contegix allows us to better support customers coast-to-coast while adding additional scale and sophistication to our managed and cloud services offerings. We look forward to continuing to pursue an acquisition-driven growth strategy that complements our platform’s organic growth potential. Additionally, we are excited to further strengthen our strategic partnership with Microsoft by supporting their solutions within this new region, with a core focus on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.”

Brad Hokamp, CEO of Contegix, said:

“Netrix is an excellent strategic fit for our Managed IT Services business unit, bringing an even broader set of advanced capabilities to our customers. Contegix will now be able to focus primarily on growing our Application Platform Services business, including Atlassian solutions, Content Management Systems (CMS) and DevSecOps. We wish our long-time colleagues and customers the best as they embark on this next step of their journey with Netrix.”

Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Contegix in connection with this transaction. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC served as legal counsel to Contegix. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to Netrix.