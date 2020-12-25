Netrix Acquires MSP, Microsoft Services Unit From Prosum

Netrix LLC has acquired the Microsoft Consulting and Managed Services business unit of Prosum, Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 530 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Netrix is a national provider of IT managed and professional services primarily focused on the Microsoft ecosystem. This latest acquisition of Los Angeles, California-based Prosum expands Netrix’s presence on the west coast, deepens its IT managed services business, and strengthens its Microsoft services practice and partnership, according to the company.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Netrix is already a Gold-level Microsoft partner. The company typically works with small and midsized enterprise customers and has additional locations in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and India.

Prosum employees who work with the Microsoft business unit will transition to Netrix, according to Prosum co-CEO Ken Aster.

“A Seamless Transition”

Netrix CEO Rob Dang commented on the deal:

“Netrix and Prosum are committed to ensuring a seamless transition of Prosum’s customer and vendor relationships and its team of talented employees into Netrix as we embark upon this next phase of growth together. This transaction, along with continued internal investment in our business, enhances Netrix’s position in the marketplace, and aligns with our core focus of providing differentiated Microsoft cloud, security, collaboration, and managed services solutions.”

Ravi Chatwani, co-CEO of Prosum, said:

“Netrix has a proven track record of delivering successful outcomes for their clients. We are confident that the combined company will continue to deliver innovative IT services and solutions to Prosum clients that are transitioning to Netrix as part of this transaction. In fact, Netrix’s suite of solutions further enhances Prosum’s offerings to its customers.”

Prosum Business Insight

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Prosum is a technology-enabled services company that provides advanced IT solutions and IT staffing. The company has additional locations in Orange County, California; Phoenix, Arizona and Denver, Colorado.