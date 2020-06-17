Netreo CEO Jasmin Young: The ChannelE2E Interview
Netreo CEO Jasmin Young explains CloudMonix acquisition. Next up: More MSP & CSP partner engagements for cloud and on-premises infrastructure monitoring.
When Netreo recently acquired CloudMonix, the combined company vowed to offer IT monitoring solutions that spanned on-premises devices to cloud infrastructure. Moreover, Netreo hinted that the company would more closely engage MSPs and CSPs — while extending down into small and midsize enterprises.
Searching for more details, we reached out to Netreo CEO Jasmin Young. And she responded. In this ChannelE2E Video Interview, Young describes why she joined Netreo earlier this year, why the company acquired CloudMonix, and how the combined business plans to help MSPs and CSPs.
The interview covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions
- 0:17 – Why Young joined Netreo as CEO: The market gap she saw.
- 1:42 – How Young learned of Netreo and the market gaps the company fills.
- 2:32 – Why Netreo acquired CloudMonix.
- 3:19 – CloudMonix cloud monitoring capabilities for Azure and AWS, and ITSM integrations.
- 4:58 – Netreo and CloudMonix strengths before the deal — capabilities across on-premises infrastructure monitoring, and cloud monitoring.
- 6:11 – What CloudMonix customers gain from the M&A deal: Broader monitoring capabilities arrive.
- 7:18 – Faster sales cycles with “try before you buy” capabilities, and improved service and support.
- 8:20 – Bringing together Netreo’s customer success focus with CloudMonix’s ability to reach lots of customers.
- 9:32 – Netreo’s early history as an MSP, and CloudMonix’s focus on MSP and CSP partners. Those MSPs and CSPs will gain a single solution to monitor and manage all of their various customer devices — both cloud and on-premises.
- 11:55 – Multi-tenant views for partners. The single pane of glass explained.
- 12:25 – MSPs gain the ability to analyze and act.
- 14:15 – Young’s priorities for Netreo for the rest of 2020.
- 15:30 – Netreo’s focus on the three P’s: People, Product and Presence.
- 18:15 – Breaking down the barriers and bringing the company into the small and midsize enterprise market.
- 19:27 – Conclusion.
No Comments