Netreo CEO Jasmin Young: The ChannelE2E Interview

When Netreo recently acquired CloudMonix, the combined company vowed to offer IT monitoring solutions that spanned on-premises devices to cloud infrastructure. Moreover, Netreo hinted that the company would more closely engage MSPs and CSPs — while extending down into small and midsize enterprises.

Searching for more details, we reached out to Netreo CEO Jasmin Young. And she responded. In this ChannelE2E Video Interview, Young describes why she joined Netreo earlier this year, why the company acquired CloudMonix, and how the combined business plans to help MSPs and CSPs.

The interview covers: