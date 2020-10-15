Netcall Acquires RPA Software Provider Automagica

Automation software provider Netcall has acquired Automagica, a Belgium-based provider of AI-powered robotic process automation (RPA) software, the two companies say. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 422 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

The deal reinforces one of the hottest buyout trends in the enterprise software market. Indeed, technology companies, software companies and private equity firms have been busy acquiring RPA tool providers in order to cash in on the fast-growth market. Recent RPA buyers have included IBM, Microsoft, and private equity firm Thoma Bravo’s portfolio companies.

RPA software allows businesses to write code and bots that rapidly automate tasks across multiple departments — from IT service desks to HR, finance, customer support and more. Much of the RPA software industry focuses on enterprise customers. Still, RPA may even eventually catch on in the SMB market as MSPs seek to further automate internal and customer operations.

Demand for RPA software is surging. Global RPA software revenue is projected to reach $1.89 billion in 2021, up 19.5% from 2020, according to Gartner.

Netcall Acquires Automagica RPA: Next Steps

Automagica’s RPA solution has been rebranded as Netcall Liberty RPA. The overall Liberty platform supports low-code, RPA, chatbots, digital messaging and contact center solutions, the buyer says. “By embedding RPA capabilities in the Netcall Liberty platform, business users are empowered to automate even the most tedious and manual processes on any screen,” the buyer adds.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Netcall CEO Henrik Bang said:

“Through the addition of AI-powered RPA to the Liberty platform, we are creating a one-stop shop for process automation and customer engagement, blending low-code, RPA, chatbots, digital messaging and contact centre solutions. This powerful combination will provide businesses with a comprehensive digital transformation toolkit and we are excited by the opportunity this presents.”

Netcall, based in Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom, serves roughly 600 organizations.