NetApp Partner Program Updates Address Digital Transformation, Expand Margins

NetApp today announced updates to its Unified Partner Program. The Sunnyvale, California-based cloud data services company said it is simplifying how partners engage with the company, expanding margin opportunity and improving partners’ ability to address customers’ digital transformation needs.

The updates will be available August 1, 2020, in time for FY21, according to a statement from NetApp. The updates are aimed at four distinct goals: Simplify, Expand, Invest and Differentiate.

To ‘Simplify,’ NetApp will unify contracts and agreements, streamline guides and policies, offer fewer, more focused, deal-based incentive programs, and offer growth attainment rebate programs.

Tto ‘Expand,’ NetApp will provide Registered Level Partners with access to more information, communications, enablement and training, the company said.

The updates will also bring Cloud First partners into the NetApp Unified Partner Program, and build out NetApp Learning Services training programs for cloud partners and service providers. Previously, Cloud First partners had a separate program. NetApp also will expand and update its specializations with new content and benefits, including the addition of SAP and XaaS, according to the statement.

To ‘Invest,’ NetApp will continue to invest in tools that make business planning and incentive management and measurement simpler and more collaborative for partners. It will offer a bigger payout in its New Account incentive program and allow rebates to be paid faster via the Run2NetApp incentive program. A new Tech Refresh incentive program will help partners take advantage of the extensive NetApp install base, the company said.

Finally, NetApp will ‘Differentiate’ partners by organizing the program into Registered, Gold, Platinum, and Star levels to showcase partners with specific and focused specializations. Partners providing services across key focus areas like XaaS, implementation, support, cloud, foundation, hybrid cloud, and converged will be highlighted, the company said.

Updates Enhance Predictability, Partner Profitability: The updates enable partners to build a NetApp-focused services practice, deliver a consistent program experience, enable digital transformation for customers, accelerate partner profitability, and provide partners with a predictable business environment, according to NetApp’s statement.

“Customers need partners who are subject matter experts and can help them successfully design and implement their digital transformation projects,” said Chris Lamborn, head of global partner GTM & programs at NetApp. “That’s why in the coming fiscal year, we will recognize partners based on their demonstrated ability to sell, implement and support NetApp-based solutions in areas that accelerate a successful digital transformation journey in a hybrid multicloud world.”

NetApp’s Acquisition Streak

It’s been a busy 2020 thus far for NetApp, which in early June acquired Spot, a public cloud cost optimization and compute management tools company. And in April, NetApp bought CloudJumper, a VDI and desktop-as-a-service provider.

The purchases generally align with NetApp’s push beyond traditional on-premises storage toward public cloud and hybrid IT data management, as ChannelE2E reported, and both these purchases have channel-centric business models. CloudJumper works closely with MSPs (managed services providers), while Spot works closely with technology, MSP and reseller partners.