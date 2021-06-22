NetApp Acquires Apache Spark, Kubernetes Expert Data Mechanics

NetApp has acquired Data Mechanics, a managed platform provider that has big data, analytics, Apache Spark and Kubernetes software container expertise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 351 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Apache Spark is a unified analytics engine for big data processing, with built-in modules for streaming, SQL, machine learning and graph processing, according documentation about the open source platform. Cut through the jargon, and NetApp partners essentially gain a new way to speed customers’ application performance in the cloud.

Data Mechanics has 10 employees listed on LinkedIn. That team will tuck into the Spot by NetApp team and portfolio. NetApp acquired Spot in 2020 to help partners and customers automate and optimize public cloud workloads.

NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the Data Mechanics deal, Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp’s Public Cloud Services business unit, said:

“Adding Data Mechanics to our existing solutions will make it simpler and more cost-effective for organizations across all industries to fully leverage Apache Spark and Kubernetes to advance their data and cloud initiatives.”

Added Amiram Shachar, vice president and general manager of Spot by NetApp:

“Although there are significant benefits to moving analytics and application workloads to the cloud, managing analytics technologies and cloud infrastructure can be resource and time intensive, impeding employee productivity and return on investment. We’re excited to welcome Data Mechanics to Spot by NetApp as we further enable organizations to put their data to work and get even more value from their cloud infrastructure investments.”

The M&A announcement did not include a statement from Data Mechanics.

NetApp Partner Program

Meanwhile, NetApp in 2020 updated its Unified Partner Program to address four key partner needs — specifically Simplify, Expand, Invest and Differentiate.