NetApp Acquires CloudJumper for Multi-Cloud VDI

Storage giant NetApp has acquired CloudJumper, a provider of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and desktop as a service (DaaS) across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is particularly timely, considering many MSP partners and customers are seeking VDI solutions that support Work From Home (WFH) network configurations.

NetApp Acquires CloudJumper: What It Means for MSP Partners

Numerous MSPs leverage CloudJumper for their VDI and desktop as a service (DaaS) customer needs. Key managed IT services provider (MSP) partners include CenturyLink (a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP) and Synoptek (a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP), among others.

CloudJumper will transform into the NetApp Virtual Desktop Service — allowing customers to deploy, manage, monitor and optimize VDI solutions company on the public cloud of their choice. Moreover, NetApp VDS will provide CloudJumper’s customers with such features as high availability, global file caching, backup, compliance and more, the buyer says.

NetApp VDS will be available immediately on NetApp Cloud Central and integrated with Azure NetApp Files and Cloud Volumes. In addition, NetApp will “add significant resources to the existing CloudJumper channel partner program enhancing the capabilities of MSP, VAR, SI and ISV partners to solve customer challenges and grow their businesses,” the buyer says.

NetApp Acquires CloudJumper: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager of NetApp’s Cloud Data Services business unit, said:

“The ability to provide a consistent virtual desktop experience at scale while keeping data available and secure without sacrificing performance has always been important and is especially critical in today’s unprecedented environment. NetApp and CloudJumper provides a simplified management platform for delivering virtual desktop infrastructure, storage and data management across Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud with best in class virtual desktop management combined with best in class storage and data services.”

NetApp Acquires CloudJumper: Employee Transitions

Some members of the CloudJumper sales team will move into the Azure NetApp Files sales team lead by John Wrobel, while other CloudJumper team members will join NetApp’s Cloud Data Services business unit, a spokesperson tells ChannelE2E.

NetApp did not disclose exactly how many CloudJumper employees will transition to the storage company.