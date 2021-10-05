NetApp Acquires CloudCheckr: MSPs Gain Cloud Cost Management, Security Tools
NetApp is acquiring CloudCheckr, a cloud cost management, security and compliance visibility platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CloudCheckr was private equity-backed ahead of the acquisition. The company had raised $65 million in total funding as of August 2019. Key investors included Level Equity of New York and San Francisco, California.
CloudCheckr and Spot by NetApp: What MSP Partners Gain
CloudCheckr will tuck into the Spot by NetApp business. NetApp acquired Spot in 2020 to help partners and customers automate and optimize public cloud workloads.
The combined CloudCheckr and Spot by NetApp FinOps solution will include billing and usage data for a cloud or multiple cloud environments, management and optimization to help enterprises and MSPs better manage their cloud infrastructure resources, the buyer said. The CloudCheckr platform also includes cloud compliance and cloud security capabilities.
NetApp has been busy in the M&A market. Other noteworthy deals include acquiring Data Mechanics, a managed platform provider that has big data, analytics, Apache Spark and Kubernetes software container expertise, in June 2021.
NetApp Acquires CloudCheckr: Executive Commentary
In a prepared statement about the CloudCheckr deal, Anthony Lye, executive vice president and general manager of NetApp’s public cloud services business unit, said:
“Managing costs while accelerating cloud applications is a significant challenge for organizations as they work to maximize the ROI of their cloud investments, all while running at cloud speed. By adding cloud billing analytics, cost management capabilities, cloud compliance and security to our CloudOps platform through the acquisition of CloudCheckr, we are enabling organizations to deploy infrastructure and business applications faster while reducing their capital and operational costs. This is a critical step forward in our FinOps strategy as well as an acceleration of our overall CloudOps leadership. Simply put, NetApp continues to empower customers to achieve more cloud at less cost.”
Added Tim McKinnon, CEO of CloudCheckr:
“The combination of Spot by NetApp and CloudCheckr will create a suite of highly complementary and synergistic multi-cloud infrastructure management solutions for our customers and partners. The CloudCheckr team is thrilled to be joining NetApp, and to help advance the company’s leadership in the FinOps space.”
Mergers and Acquisitions: Cloud Cost Management Tools
M&A activity involving cloud cost management tools has been steady. Example deals include:
- August 2020: CloudBolt Software acquired Kumolus.
- June 2020: NetApp acquired Spot.
- May 2020: Turbonomic acquired ParkMyCloud, uniting two firms that specialize in application performance management, cloud migrations & cloud cost management tools.
- October 2018: Flexera acquired RightScale for multi-cloud management and cost optimization tools across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.
- May 2017: Kaseya acquired Unigma for MSP cloud cost management across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.
Mergers and Acquisitions: Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) Tools
Meanwhile, example M&A deals in the cloud security posture management (CSPM) market include:
- September 2021: Tenable acquired Accurics
- September 2021: FireMon acquired DisruptOps.
- June 2021: Deloitte acquired CloudQuest.
- April 2021: Zscaler acquired Trustdome.
- February 2021: Palo Alto Networks purchased Bridgecrew.
