Net2phone Acquires Google Cloud Partner, Contact Center Expert Integra CCS
Communications-as-a-service provider net2phone has acquired Integra CCS, a Google Cloud partner and contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider. The deal was financed by net2phone parent IDT Corporation. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Founded in 2010, Integra provides contact center and process features, including omnichannel support, social media integrations, chat-bot communications, workflow management, development tools for tailored contact center solutions and numerous third-party software integrations. The company, which has Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) expertise, is a Google Cloud partner that operates in the Americas and Europe.
Net2phone Acquires Integra CCS: Executive Perspectives
In a prepared statement Jonah Fink, CEO, net2phone, said:
“As the CCaaS and UCaaS markets continue their exceptional growth trajectories, businesses are gravitating to providers who can support integrated communications-as-a-service offerings. With the Integra CCaaS platform, our powerful UCaaS solutions, and our industry-leading SIP trunking service, we can provide holistic solutions that deliver unbeatable value. Our channel partners in the US, Canada, Brazil and Mexico have begun to introduce these packages and are extremely enthusiastic about their potential.”
Sebastián Guttiérez, CEO, Integra, added:
“We are truly excited by the synergies with net2phone and are already working to leverage its global channel partner community, communications infrastructure and extensive carrier relationships to penetrate the broader SMB and mid-enterprise CCaaS markets.”
Shmuel Jonas, CEO, IDT, said:
“We have acquired a great company with an accomplished team. Integra is an outstanding fit for net2phone. Their innovative offerings are highly synergistic and when harnessed to net2phone’s global sales and channel partner network, we expect them to become a near term, powerful source of growth and expansion. Integra is already cash flow positive and generating near triple-digit revenue growth.”
UCaaS Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
