Full-service technology and business consultancy Net at Work has acquired ProServe Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Net at Work Acquires Acumatica Partner ProServe Solutions

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Amherst, New York, ProServe is an Acumatica partner and business solutions provider that supports over 40 businesses in the United States and Canada.

The acquisition broadens Net at Work’s bench of experienced business technology consultants, offers a deeper level of Acumatica support, and provides clients with access to next-gen digital solutions, according to the company.

Net at Work was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City. The company’s services include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Cloud and Managed IT Services.

Net at Work Acquires ProServe: Leadership Insight

Alex Solomon, co-president, Net at Work, commented:

“ProServe is widely recognized as one of the leading Acumatica partners in North America, and significantly bolster our ability to provide comprehensive services for Acumatica prospects and our growing customer base. The acquisition adds considerable expertise to our team and furthers our overarching purpose: delivering next-gen, transformative digital solutions that allow companies to unleash the power of business. We’re also delighted to name Chris Cleary as our Acumatica Practice Leader, as Chris brings unmatched Acumatica expertise and a firm understanding of what SMBs need to be successful in today’s business climate.”

Chris Cleary, founder, ProServe Solutions, said: