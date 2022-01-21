Digital Services Company Ness Acquires Niyuj

Digital services transformation company Ness has acquired Niyuj, a software product engineering services provider from Pune, India. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 94 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Niyuj specializes in digital infrastructure management including products in networking, security, storage and cloud solutions. The company has around 200 engineers working on products for early-stage startups and Fortune 500 companies.

Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Ness is a portfolio company of The Rohatyn Group.

Ness Acquires Niyuj: Leadership Insight

Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO, Ness, commented:

“Niyuj is well-positioned to take advantage of the acceleration from hardware-centric devices to cloud-based services in digital infrastructure solutions. Their core competence in product engineering coupled with their domain expertise in building software solutions for digital infrastructure companies will enhance our strategic focus on specific industry domains, and in particular our Technology and ISV vertical.”

Avinash Shenoi, founder and director, Niyuj, said:

“At Niyuj, we engineer products from inception to implementation and ongoing support and devOps, covering the entire product lifecycle, driving innovation for our clients. Joining Ness, one of the few at-scale pure digital engineering players that seamlessly manages projects from strategy through execution, allows Niyuj to scale those capabilities further and drive measurable business results for our customers.”

CEO ally, Inc. served as the exclusive buy-side M&A advisor to Ness for this transaction. LegaLogic served as the exclusive strategic advisor and legal counsel to Niyuj for this transaction.