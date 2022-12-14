Nerdio Raises $117M Led By Updata Partners

Nerdio, which empowers MSPs to monetize and manage Microsoft Azure public cloud services and Windows Virtual Desktops, has raised $117 million in Series B funding led by Updata Partners.

Nerdio, which empowers MSPs to monetize and manage Microsoft Azure public cloud services and Windows Virtual Desktops, has raised $117 million in Series B funding led by Updata Partners.

This follows an $8 million Series A round led by MK Capital in February 2020.

Nerdio says that it plans to more than double its headcount over the next year with a strong focus on expanding the company’s executive leadership. It also says it will expand its sales staff and presence in more regions, adding to its current presence in the UK, EMEA, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Brazil.

Additionally, the company is gearing up for its annual partner conference, NerdioCon, taking place February 27 – March 3, 2023, in Cancun, Mexico.

As part of the investment, Updata has been appointed to Nerdio’s board of directors.

Updata Invests in Nerdio

Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and co-founder, Nerdio, commented on the news:

“Updata has a significant track record investing in and growing B2B SaaS companies over the past 20 years and we are thrilled to be the newest addition to their portfolio. Their unique expertise will meaningfully accelerate our journey in becoming the leading cloud and DaaS management platform for service providers and enterprises.”

Carter Griffin, general partner, Updata, added: