Nerdio Launches Partnerd Program, New MSP Certifications for Microsoft Azure and WVD

Nerdio, a provider of Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) solutions for MSPs, announced the launch of a Nerdio Partnerd Program and new certification courses, according to a statement from the company.

Nerdio’s WVD solution helps partners with deployment, management and optimization for their enterprise customers looking to leverage WVD solutions. The new Nerdio Partnerd Program was created to empower MSPs to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure and Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), according to the statement.

Nerdio Launches Partnerd Program

The Partnerd program has four tiers — Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum — that all receive access to the Nerdio Partner Portal and various partner benefits depending on partner tier. As members advance in tier status, more perks become available, including all-inclusive VIP tickets to NerdioCon and monthly strategy calls with Nerdio leadership, the company said. Other partner benefits include an asset library with case studies, content white labelling capabilities, testimonials, product demo videos, discounted pricing, and more; partners also receive custom training sessions and monthly webinars, and a dedicated Nerdio Go Live Engineer to speed their path to the cloud, according to the statement.

“We understand the challenges MSPs face when migrating to the cloud, and we’re always looking for new ways we can add value to the industry,” explained Joseph Landes, chief revenue officer at Nerdio. “The Nerdio Partnerd Program is the clear next step in helping our partners accelerate innovation within their businesses, get up to speed with Azure and WVD fundamentals, and establish regular touchpoints to ensure partners have everything they need to succeed.”

New Certifications for Azure and Nerdio Manager

Along with the Nerdio Partnerd Program, Nerdio announced new certifications are available to teach MSPs the core components of Nerdio and Microsoft Azure. The two certifications available include Nerdio for Azure (NFA-100) and Nerdio Manager for MSP (NMM-200). These certifications are free for an MSP’s staff as they move up in Nerdio’s Partnerd program tiers, and take about two to four weeks to complete. Once participants pass the course, they will be named a Nerdio Certified Engineer, according to the statement.

In addition to these new programs, Nerdio Manager for MSP (NMM) and the Nerdio Manager for MSP Cost Estimator tool (NMMCE) are now generally available. The NMM is a tool that allows MSPs to deploy, manage and optimize customers’ WVD solutions. The NMMCE adds the ability to price multiple host pools and support cost estimates for Azure Active Directory Domain Services and FS Logix profile storage, according to the company.