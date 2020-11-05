Cloud MSP Navisite Acquires SAP Consulting Partner Dickinson + Associates

Navisite, a Top 200 public cloud MSP backed by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, has acquired Dickinson + Associates, an SAP applications consulting firm based in Chicago. Financial terms from the deal were not disclosed.

Dickinson + Associates, founded in 1998, is a Premier SAP Gold Partner and systems integrator. Most recently, the company was named one of three global finalists and the only North American finalist for the 2020 SAP Pinnacle Award in SAP cloud solutions for mid-market enterprises, the company notes.

Navisite Acquires SAP Partner: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Navisite CEO Mark Clayman said:

“Dickinson has an excellent reputation in the industry with a strong, continually growing relationship with SAP. With this acquisition, we’ll be able to deliver greater breadth and depth of SAP services to help organizations accelerate their IT transformations, improve operations and reduce costs. This aligns with our broader strategy to combine the highest levels of knowledge, skills and capabilities that span all major cloud and enterprise application providers.”

Added Donald Dickinson, president and founder at Dickinson + Associates:

“By joining forces with Navisite, we will enhance our proposition and value to our customers with a significantly broadened and expanded portfolio of capabilities to help our customers take the next steps in their digital transformation journey. As organizations look to drive efficiency and business agility, particularly in today’s climate, we will be uniquely positioned to support them with proven SAP expertise and managed cloud services that span platforms and industries.”

Navisite & SAP Partner M&A Activity

Navisite has extensive M&A experience in the managed cloud services market. The company in mid-2020 also acquired Privo, a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

Meanwhile, M&A activity in the SAP cloud partner market remains strong.