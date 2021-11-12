Cloud MSP Navisite Acquires Salesforce Partner EightCloud

Navisite, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP backed by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, has acquired Salesforce partner EightCloud for an undisclosed sum.

This is technology M&A deal number 718 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

EightCloud has been a Salesforce Consulting Partner since its founding in 2011. The company serves commercial, nonprofit and government clientele. EightCloud has employees in the United States, Mexico and India. The business has 16 employees listed on LinkedIn.

The acquisition will enhance Navisite’s enterprise application, data management and cloud services portfolio with comprehensive Salesforce advisory, implementation and managed services, according to the buyer. NaviSite has nearly 1,400 employees listed on LinkedIn.

Navisite Acquires EightCloud: Executive Insight

In a prepared statement about the deal, Navisite CEO Mark Clayman said:

“As the world’s leading customer relationship management solution, Salesforce is broadly adopted by the mid-market and smaller enterprise customers we serve. As our customers look to transform and adopt new digital strategies, customer data is a core part of that discussion. With the addition of EightCloud, we’ve added an exceptional team of Salesforce experts and proven methodologies to help our customers integrate, operationalize and manage Salesforce data across their businesses, from front-end customer touchpoints through back-end support services.”

Darryl Lemecha, co-founder and managing partner, EightCloud, added:

“As a trusted partner to our clients, we’re deeply committed to helping them maximize the impact and value of Salesforce for their business. By joining Navisite, we’ll now be able to do that with a much broader set of global resources, services and capabilities.”

Ajay Nair, co-founder and managing partner, EightCloud, concluded:

“We’re excited by the opportunity that Navisite presents to both our clients and employees, who will have access to more opportunities and a global community of teams and strategic partnerships who are equally committed to their success over the long term.”

Navisite’s Cloud MSP Business Evolution

Navisite was itself acquired by RDX in 2019. RDX is backed by Madison Dearborn Partners, a major private equity firm with extensive MSP acquisition experience.

Navisite has since invested heavily in its own growth, unveiling a new executive team in September 2019.

More recently, Navisite over the past year has acquired two companies:

Velocity Technology Solutions, a global cloud MSP and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner; and

Dickinson + Associates, a premier SAP Gold Partner.

Earlier, the company made two AWS-related acquisitions, buying Privo in June 2020 and clckwrk Limited in November 2019. Navisite was known as RDX at the time of the earlier deal.