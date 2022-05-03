PE-Backed Nasuni Acquires Multi-Cloud Data Services Company DBM Cloud Systems

Nasuni, backed by private equity firm Sixth Street, has acquired DBM Cloud Systems to further improve its multi-cloud file data services.

Nasuni, backed by private equity firm Sixth Street, has acquired DBM Cloud Systems to further improve its multi-cloud file data services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 429 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Founded in 2016, DBM delivers cloud-native data migration technology for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

With this acquisition, Nasuni will enhance its data mobility capabilities to provide seamless data migration and enhanced multi-cloud support for its customers and its capabilities around data mobility, the company said. DBM’s former vice president of engineering, Dr. Joseph Slember, has joined Nasuni as vice president of engineering, leading the data mobility team, according to Nasuni.

The acquisition comes on the heels of a $60 million growth equity investment from Sixth Street in March.

Nasuni Acquires DBM Cloud Systems: Cloud File Management

Dr. Joseph Slember, VP of engineering, DBM, commented:

“At DBM, we built technology that automates data migration and management between clouds while simplifying the movement of data among them. By combining the technology with Nasuni’s file data services platform, users will gain faster file data migrations and more intelligent tiering, saving significant time and costs.”

Paul Flanagan, CEO, Nasuni, said:

“The Nasuni File Data Platform includes the world’s only cloud-native global file system that combines file and object storage delivering unlimited scale and capacity and we’ve built strong partnerships with Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud for the backend object storage. We are making file data migration, tiering, and data movement between clouds a frictionless service. Today, enterprises do not want to lock in all their data with a single cloud, but are instead adopting a multi-cloud approach. DBM’s technology and the expertise we’ve gained will enable Nasuni to accelerate and innovate our support for data migration, multi-cloud and data mobility.”

About Nasuni

Nasuni’s corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company delivers services in more than 70 countries and various sectors including manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services and public sector agencies.