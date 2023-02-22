MSP M&A: Nasstar Acquires Colibri Digital

UK-based cloud and communication services provider Nasstar has acquired AWS and Azure partner Colibri Digital for an undisclosed amount.

Nasstar, founded in 1998, is based in Dorset, England. The company has 947 employees listed on LinkedIn. Nasstar’s areas of expertise include Cloud Computing, Hosted Desktop, Software as a Service, Managed Services, professional services, IT consultancy, Hybrid cloud, Private cloud, and Public cloud.

Colibri Digital, founded in 2013, is based in Hertfordshire, England. The company has 26 employees listed on LinkedIn. Colibri’s areas of expertise include Training, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Advanced Analytics, Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Hadoop, Java, Python, Scala, C++, Consulting, Microservices, AWS, AWS Services, AWS Consulting Partner, AWS Lambda Partner, and Microsoft Azure Partner.

The acquisition expands Nasstar’s cloud-enabled data engineering capabilities, which will be led by James Cross, Colibri’s founder and CEO, the company said. This is Nasstar’s fourth acquisition since 2019.

Nasstar Acquires Colibri Digital: Executive Insight

Paul Cosgrave, CEO, Nasstar, commented:

“The appetite for digital transformation is accelerating. To capture the opportunity, we plan to grow our existing digital application and data offerings and augment our technology capabilities through big data interpretation and organization. Since its founding, Nasstar has been on a journey to address B2B clients’ increasing needs for pure cloud services and connectivity. By bringing together the best of next-generation application development, data, and AI consulting services, we will continue to provide a leading end-to-end service, with tailored support for our clients whom we are supporting to achieve their digital transformation objectives. I am excited about how Colibri expands Nasstar’s data engineering services proposition, allowing us to continue to scale fast-growing digital services alongside traditional managed services. I look forward to working with James and his team to accelerate innovation and drive even greater value for our clients.”

James Cross, founder and CEO, Colibri, said: