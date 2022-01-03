Naka Technologies Acquires Northern Star Technology Group

The Northern Star acquisition is part of Naka’s overall strategy to expand its market reach, resources and revenue.

Global IT solutions provider Naka Technologies has acquired Northern Star Technology Group, a Microsoft-certified niche IT services provider from Long Island, New York. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Naka Acquires Northern Star Technology Group

Founded in 2017, Naka boasts a solutions portfolio that includes digital transformation, business analytics, cloud, security and emerging solutions. The company has 75 employees.

The Northern Star deal is part of Naka’s overall strategy to expand its market reach, resources and revenue, according to the company. Naka has made three acquisitions in as many years and plans to ramp up its investment strategy into 2022.

Northern Star was founded in 2010 and specializes in the small business technology needs of medical and dental services, real estate professionals and fire protection agencies. The team of twelve includes technical experts certified in cloud enablement, managed services, data recovery, and backup.

Naka Acquires Northern Star: Expanding Resources

Charles Ferretti, CEO, Northern Star, commented:

“The past two years have been game-changing for small businesses, introducing unforeseen challenges and opportunities. NAKA will bring resources currently not available to my clients.”

Dan Bergschneider, director of business development for Naka, said: