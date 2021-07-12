N-able Financial Results Show MSP Software Market Momentum

N-able's estimated revenue for Q2 2021 shows MSP software market momentum. Plus, new financing arrives amid N-able spin-off from SolarWinds.

N-able expects revenue of $84.8 million to $85.0 million for the company’s Q2 of 2021, up 16 percent from Q2 of 2020, the MSP software provider disclosed today.

The preliminary financial results signal continued top-line momentum in the MSP software market — though I don’t believe N-able mentioned net income estimates.

N-able is a bellwether of sorts in the MSP software market, where the company competes on various fronts vs. such companies as

entrenched players such as Barracuda, ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, and NinjaRMM;

emerging upstarts such as Atera, SuperOps.ai and Syncro; and

regional players such as Naverisk, ChannelE2E believes.

Datto is expected to announce quarterly results sometime in August 2021. The other companies listed above are privately held.

N-able Financing, Spin-Out From SolarWinds

The N-able revenue estimate surfaces amid the company’s spin-out from SolarWinds, which is expected to be completed this month (July 2021). Private equity firm Thoma Bravo, among other investors, will continue to own big stakes in both SolarWinds and N-able, post spin-out.

N-able President John Pagliuca shifts to CEO of the MSP software company amid the spin-out. Plus, the company has hired multiple executives to round out its executive team.

As part of that spin-out, N-able has secured private placement financing of $225 million, the company also disclosed today. N-able will distribute the net proceeds of the financing — roughly $216 million — to SolarWinds, which expects to use the funds to make a distribution to its stockholders and/or pay down its existing third-party indebtedness, the companies say.

MSP Software Under the Microscope

Meanwhile, the U.S. federal government is paying close attention to the MSP software market, and potential cybersecurity risks associated with MSPs running RMM (remote monitoring and management) software.

Even before the REvil Ransomware group attacked N-able rival Kaseya on July 2, 2021, United States President Joe Biden issued an executive order focused on cybersecurity. That executive order specifically mentioned the need for IT service providers to raise their cyber defenses.

N-able, meanwhile, reviewed and enhanced its own cybersecurity and software development practices and hired a chief security officer after parent SolarWinds disclosed the high-profile Orion cyberattack in December 2020.

N-able’s software was not targeted or associated with the SolarWinds Orion attack, according to forensic analysis by KPMG and CrowdStrike, N-able has stated.