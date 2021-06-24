N-able Launches MSP Super Elite Partner Program

N-able MSP Super Elite partners each have at least 5,000 endpoints under management, and represent the top 1 percent of N-able's channel partners.

N-able has unveiled the N-able MSP Super Elite partner program, which essentially honors and further empowers the top 1 percent of partners that work with the MSP software provider.

The MSP Super Elite program spans nearly 200 N-able channel partners worldwide — each of which has more than 5,000 devices under management, the software company says. The new program complements the existing N-able MSP Elite partner designation — which roughly 1,500 companies have earned by managing at least 2,500 devices, among other criteria.

N-able Super Elite MSP Partner Program Criteria

The Super Elite MSP designation will be re-qualified annually based on such variables as:

Overall size and service model

Consecutive growth and profitability

Number of IT devices proactively under management with N-able (5,000 minimum)

Productivity/utilization rates of technicians

Ability to deliver exceptional business value

Also, N-able will foster peer-to-peer learning between the The Super Elite MSPs, while also tapping those MSPs as a formal advisory council to N-able. The MSPs can help to influence N-able programs and alliances, weigh in on product roadmaps, and more, the software company says.

The move comes as rival MSP software providers also invest more in peer groups, best practices and shared learnings. For instance:

SolarWinds Prepares to Potentially Spin Off N-able

The new N-able partner designation surfaces as N-able prepares to potentially spin out from parent SolarWinds sometime this month. SolarWinds announced the potential N-able spin-out in mid-2020, and has taken multiple steps since that time to prepare the MSP software company to operate as an independent business. The spin-out is highly likely, and expected to be completed before July 2021, ChannelE2E believes.

N-able was formerly known as SolarWinds MSP.