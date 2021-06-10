N-able Launches Marketing, Sales and Lead Generation Tools for MSPs

N-able MarketBuilder allows MSPs to build branded email campaigns, social media posts, sales sheets, PowerPoint presentations & more.

N-able has launched MarketBuilder, a platform that allows MSPs to build branded marketing programs that drive lead generation and nurture sales pipelines, the MSP software provider says.

MarketBuilder’s content and capabilities, according to N-able, include:

A guide to speaking with customers and prospects

Sample social media posts

Complete email campaigns

Sales sheets

Microsites

PowerPoint sales presentations

N-able did not disclose whether MarketBuilder is home-grown whether it leverages a third-party marketing automation platform.

N-able Head Nerds: More MSP Mentors

N-able is backing MarketBuilder with three additions to its Head Nerds team. The three MSP experts provide training boot camps, educational resources, and consultative office hours to help partners with business growth opportunities. The newest members include:

Stefanie Hammond , Head Sales and Marketing Nerd;

, Head Sales and Marketing Nerd; Lewis Pope , Head Security Nerd; and

, Head Security Nerd; and Jason Murphy, Head N-central Nerd.

These new developments arrive as N-able prepares to potentially spin off from parent company SolarWinds. The pending spin off is expected to happen before July 2021. If completed, N-able President John Pagliuca will shift to CEO of the MSP software provider.

Pagliuca has expanded the N-able executive team ahead of the expected spin-out.