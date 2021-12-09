N-able Doubles Down on MSP Data Protection, Cloud Backup Business

N-able, perhaps best-known for RMM (remote monitoring and management) software designed for MSPs, continues to invest in its cloud-based data backup and disaster recovery (BDR) business.

The latest moves to surface in the company’s data protection business:

formerly VP of sales and go-to-market for N-able, has been promoted to general manager. Dell and EMC veteran Stefan Voss has joined N-able as VP of product management.

During a ChannelE2E interview earlier this week, N-able CEO John Pagliuca described how the company is striving to help MSPs address risk management and security. The strategy involves EDR (endpoint detection and response) work with SentinelOne, and BDR work within N-able’s own software portfolio, among other key moves.

N-able Executive Perspectives

Describing N-able’s strategy in the BDR market, Groot said:

“Our focus on transforming the data protection-as-a-service market with a cloud-first approach will enable businesses to modernize backup to protect their apps and data, reduce downtime, and save time and money—while technicians gain unexpected simplicity. I’m looking forward to helping drive N-able’s next phase of growth and inspiring new product enhancements that our partners can depend on for a more holistic approach to data protection and security.”

Added Voss:

“A few of the things that I’m excited about in joining N-able are our focus on managed services, our cloud-first, SaaS-based platform, and our cloud-first approach to data protection-as-a-service. There are very few opportunities where you can join a company like N-able that is at the intersection of major market trends, poised for growth, and has the ability to invest in both people and technology. This will continue to drive innovation and create new opportunities for businesses of all sizes.”

N-able: BDR Competition in the MSP SMB Market

Admittedly, the MSP-focused data protection market is crowded with competitors. And some of those rivals are shifting toward cyber resilience strategies that blend BDR with cybersecurity capabilities.

Among the major RMM software providers, N-able rivals such as Datto, Kaseya and NinjaOne heavily emphasize their own BDR platforms. ConnectWise also owns some BDR technology. And Barrcuda MSP, which has some RMM capabilities, is widely known in the MSP BDR sector.