N-able Bundles RMM, PSA, Remote Control Software for MSPs

N-able has launched N-sight RMM, which essentially bundles the company’s cloud-based RMM (remote monitoring and management) software; N-able Take Control for remote support; and MSP Manager for professional services automation (PSA) software capabilities.

The move counters various RMM and PSA integrations and bundles from such rivals as ConnectWise, Kaseya, Atera, Syncro and SuperOps.ai, among others. Also, NinjaOne has combination RMM-ticketing software capabilities.

N-able: Getting Serious About PSA Software?

Dig a little deeper, and N-able is starting to pitch MSP Manager as a full-blown PSA system. The software in years past was positioned as a light ticketing system, and not necessarily a complete alternative to ConnectWise Manage or Autotask PSA (now owned by Kaseya).

Also of note: The N-sight RMM bundle does not include Cove, a cloud-based data protection service that N-able positions for all MSPs — regardless of which PSA and RMM platform they run.

A free N-sight trial for MSPs is available here.