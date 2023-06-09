Multi-Cloud BDR Firm MSP360 Appoints New CMO

Multi-cloud backup and disaster recovery (BDR) software provider MSP360 has announced its new chief marketing officer (CMO). Kurt Abrahams will take the position, having previously served as the company’s vice president of marketing.

He will report directly to MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig, the company said.

Abrahams has held several leadership positions in marketing at various B2B technology companies over the past 15 years. Prior to MSP360, he led the development and implementation of numerous internal and external marketing and communications initiatives for an artificial intelligence (AI) company in the cybersecurity space.

Before that, he spent several years at one of the largest managed services provider (MSP) software providers in the world, where he oversaw an international team of marketers, managing the brand, content, and digital marketing efforts in the IT channel.

MSP360’s New CMO: Executive Insight

Brian Helwig, CEO, MSP360, commented:

“(Abrahams’) design-first approach to marketing captures the audience’s attention and has served us well during his two-year tenure as VP of marketing. His eye for detail goes beyond just branding. He understands how to deliver an immersive experience that ultimately results in meaningful conversions. With Kurt leading our marketing efforts worldwide, we will redefine what is possible for our customers by focusing on exceptional design with intuitive web experiences. Combining the two will help us drive the aggressive growth we want to achieve while securing our customers’ data and IT infrastructure.”

MSP360’s Management Growth

Established in 2011, MSP360 has made notable additions to its management team over the past few quarters, including the appointment of Oleg Sapon to vice president of product management, the promotion of Mike Krasnov to global director of sales, and the appointment of Katie Bach as global director of channel operations.