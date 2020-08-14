MSSP Alert’s Top 200 MSSPs Survey Closes Today

The annual Top 200 MSSPs survey closes today. Please join MSSP Alert in identifying and recognizing the Top 200 managed security services providers for 2020.

The annual Top 200 MSSPs survey from MSSP Alert closes today (Friday, August 14, 2020). Please join us in identifying and recognizing the Top 200 MSSPs (managed security services providers) for 2020.

Five Reasons to Participate:

Honorees are listed and recognized year-round on MSSP Alert. Potentially gain free publicity and a search-engine lift from MSSP Alert. All participants can pinpoint where they rank in the worldwide MSSP ecosystem. Aggregated data reveals market growth rates, SOCaaS and MDR trends. Completing the survey is free, and only requires a few minutes of your time.

The Top 200 MSSPs survey link is here. We’ll announce results during our September webcast. Special thanks to MSSPs, cybersecurity MSPs, MDR (managed detection and response) and SOCaaS providers worldwide that have already completed the survey.