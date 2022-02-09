MSPs Embrace Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Security

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) security software and related services have gone mainstream in the MSP ecosystem. The latest anecdotal evidence: MSPs have embraced N-able‘s partnership with SentinelOne to protect more than one million customer endpoints, the two companies note.

N-able’s partnership with SentinelOne surfaced in May 2019. The deal came together when SolarWinds still owned N-able (known as SolarWinds MSP at the time). By October 2020, MSPs could use N-able RMM to deploy and manage an EDR agent on RMM-managed Windows devices, the companies said at the time. The relationship now supports both N-able RMM and N-central — the company’s two remote monitoring and management tools for MSPs.

Still, SentinelOne’s strategy in the MSP channel extends beyond the N-able partnership. The company also has relationships with such MSP software providers as Barracuda and ConnectWise. Plus, a SentinelOne-Mandiant partnership surfaced in February 2022.

The results of those and other partnerships sound impressive. Indeed, SentinelOne’s annual recurring revenues from MSSP-oriented channel partners increased more than 300 percent year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company disclosed during a recent earnings call.

MSPs: Extending From EDR and MDR to XDR

Admittedly, SentinelOne faces intense competition in the EDR and XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) markets. Key rivals include EDR and XDR software companies, as well as MDR (Managed Detection and Response) and MSSP service providers that have aligned with SentinelOne rivals.

Among the SentinelOne EDR and XDR rivals to watch: CrowdStrike’s business from MSSP partners grew more than 30% quarter-over-quarter and triple digits year-over-year, CEO George Kurtz indicated during an earnings call in December 2021.

Meanwhile, OpenText launched two MDR security services for MSPs in October 2021. The effort involves OpenText’s Webroot business, along with a Blackpoint Cyber partnership. That relationship extends Webroot beyond AI-focused antivirus, an important step as the company strives to compete against both CrowdStrike and SentinelOne.

Rise of XDR Security for MSPs and MSSPs

Most recently, buzz about the XDR (eXtended Detection and Response) market has grown quite loud. The concept is to gain visibility across cloud, network, endpoint and other systems. At the high end of the MSSP and cyber consulting markets, both Deloitte and KPMG have announced XDR-related services. KPMG’s effort leverages SentinelOne, while Deloitte’s Managed XDR capabilities include CrowdStrike’s software.

The bottom line: MSPs can now easily offer EDR capabilities thanks to partnerships and integrations between RMM software and EDR software providers. MSPs that want to extended further into MDR and managed XDR may need to do some additional legwork, essentially piecing together capabilities from multiple software and/or MDR service providers.