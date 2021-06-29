MSP360 Launches RMM Software for MSPs

Multi-cloud backup and disaster recovery (BDR) software provider MSP360 has launched a home-grown RMM (remote monitoring and management) software capability for MSPs.

Known as MSP360 RMM, the software provides a single dashboard that allows MSPs to oversee Microsoft Windows PC monitoring, patch management, antivirus management, remote access, and scripting, and combines RMM, remote access, and backup in a single platform, the company says.

MSP360 RMM initially supports PCs and laptops running Windows 7, 8.1 and 10, and servers running Windows Server 2012 R2 up to 2019.

MSP360 RMM is free for the next three months during an introductory period. After that, the RMM software is priced on a per administrator basis and there’s no charge for the number of customer endpoints under management.

MSP360: Company Background

MSP360, formerly CloudBerry, launched in 2011 and is well-known for its managed backup software. That software allows MSPs to leverage public cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and/or the Wasabi cloud storage system.

Admittedly, MSP360’s RMM software enters a crowded market. Key MSP software rivals in the RMM market include:

entrenched players such as ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, N-able and NinjaRMM;

emerging upstarts such as Atera, SuperOps.ai and Syncro; and

regional players such as Naverisk, ChannelE2E believes.

MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig: Interview

In an email interview, MSP360 CEO Brian Helwig shared more details about the RMM launch.

ChannelE2E: How long did it take MSP360 to develop the RMM capabilities?

Helwig: Our investment has been a little over a year. We took this time to ensure we adhered to the cybersecurity industry’s best practices when developing our platform’s RMM capabilities and rigorously tested the product throughout its development process through third-party security testing.

ChannelE2E: Did MSP360 develop the capabilities from scratch, or did the company use some open source, license code, etc.?

Helwig: We developed our own RMM from scratch to give MSPs the single pane of glass and ease of use that’s lacking in every other RMM/backup integration available in the market. We’re the only backup company today that also has our own native RMM.

ChannelE2E: Is the RMM mainly focused on PCs and servers? Or does it also support mobile devices (iOS, Android) and public cloud workloads (AWS, Azure, Google, etc.)?

Helwig: Our first launch is focused on Windows operating systems, and fully integrating our remote connectivity product for no additional charge. With the MSP platform, MSPs can now use the same agent to do backup, RMM, and remote connectivity, removing the operational challenges of maintaining three different pieces of software.

ChannelE2E: Is it correct to assume RMM is a new “feature” that MSPs can activate right in their existing MSP360 dashboards?

Helwig: MSP360 offers one-click activation for our RMM, and it’s free for the next 90 days. After that, it will be priced per RMM admin and below SyncroRMM. Our RMM is also easier to understand than N-able.

ChannelE2E: Is MSP360 introducing any types of migration tools to help MSPs migrate from third-party RMM software to MSP360?

Helwig: We offer a migration service where we help with the transition from a competitive RMM to ours.