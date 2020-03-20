MSP Vertical Markets: 9 Million Leisure, Hospitality Jobs At Risk
Memo to MSPs that support businesses in the Leisure and Hospitality vertical markets: More than 9 million jobs in those verticals are threatened amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to research from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., an outplacement service provider.
The 9 million figure is based on labor data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and various state economic departments, Challenger says (see chart further below).
Meanwhile, U.S. small businesses across numerous verticals are facing an imminent cash crunch. Plus, more than 2.25 million Americans likely filed initial unemployment claims this week, Goldman Sachs forecasts.
Amid all of those data points, ChannelE2E recommends:
- MSPs and channel partners should take these seven steps to protect your businesses immediately.
- Get revised vertical market economic forecasts for health care, financial services, retail and more during our April 2020 webcast.
U.S. Leisure and Hospitality: 9M Jobs at Jobs At Risk
Here’s the math that highlights 9 million Leisure and Hospitality jobs at risk:
