MSP Vertical Markets: 9 Million Leisure, Hospitality Jobs At Risk

Memo to MSPs that support businesses in the Leisure and Hospitality vertical markets: More than 9 million jobs in those verticals are threatened amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to research from Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., an outplacement service provider.

The 9 million figure is based on labor data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and various state economic departments, Challenger says (see chart further below).

Meanwhile, U.S. small businesses across numerous verticals are facing an imminent cash crunch. Plus, more than 2.25 million Americans likely filed initial unemployment claims this week, Goldman Sachs forecasts.

Amid all of those data points, ChannelE2E recommends:

U.S. Leisure and Hospitality: 9M Jobs at Jobs At Risk

Here’s the math that highlights 9 million Leisure and Hospitality jobs at risk: