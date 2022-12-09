MSP Software: SuperOps.ai PSA, RMM Gains Quoting Software

SuperOps.ai adds quoting software to RMM (remote monitoring & management) and PSA (professional services automation) software for MSPs.

SuperOps.ai is the latest MSP software provider to add quoting software capabilities to its combination PSA (professional services automation) and RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platform.

The quoting capabilities, according to SuperOps.ai, provide MSPs with:

End-to-end invoicing: The quote’s journey—from when a quote is created to when an invoice is paid—is captured and monitored every step of the way, the company said.

Quote versioning: With revisable quotes, each iteration of the quote is saved, allowing MSPs to manage the lifecycle of a quote in a single thread.

Quote conversations: Business conversations with clients are baked into each quote, so that context is carried across each revision.

SuperOps.ai: Company Background, MSP Software Rivals

SuperOps.ai, co-founded in 2020 by Jayakumar Karumbasalam and Arvind Parthiban, develops a cloud-based PSA and RMM platform for MSPs. Team members previously built startups and also worked for well-known IT automation and SaaS providers such as Freshworks and Zoho (owner of ManageEngine).

The quoting software capabilities arrive roughly 10 months after SuperOs.ai raised $14 million in Series A funding — led by by Addition and Tanglin Venture Partners.

SuperOps.ai competes in the growing — but fiercely competitive — IT automation and management software market for MSPs. Entrenched rivals include ConnectWise, Kaseya (which now owns Datto), NinjaOne, N-able and others. Upstarts include Atera, Syncro MSP and many others.

Also of note: Sales automation software startups include Zomentum, and longstanding quoting software market options include QuoteWerks.

Deja Vu: The ConnectWise-Quosal M&A Deal

ConnectWise was among the first companies to converge PSA, RMM and quoting software. The company acquired quoting and sales proposal software provider Quosal about a decade ago. Quosal is now known as ConnectWise CPQ (formerly ConnectWise Sell).