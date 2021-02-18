MSP Software Provider Liongard: Staying Online Amid Texas Power Outages

Amid extreme winter weather and rolling power outages, cloud-centric technology businesses across Texas remain online, though some are considering additional steps to further help employees mitigate surprise power issues in the future.

Consider the situation at Liongard, a fast-growing, cloud-based software company in Houston. Liongard develops software that allows MSPs to standardize, secure and scale their businesses. The company remains online amid the storms and power outages, but CEO Joe Alapat says Liongard is mulling additional steps to further assist employees for the long-haul.

“Individually, we are having periodic/rolling power outages and water shortages (due to low pressure),” Alapat told ChannelE2E over email. “Having multiple sources of energy has clearly been of value during this event — natural gas stoves and natural gas fireplaces were our most consistent option. Having extended battery devices that help us charge our phones/laptops during electricity outages have also been helpful.”

In terms of next potential steps, Alapat is considering two personal moves that involve: