MSP Software: Atera Taps Axcient’s Charlie Tomeo for Advisory Board

MSP software startup Atera has tapped Axcient Chief Revenue Officer Charlie Tomeo as an advisory board member.

Tomeo, who remains a full-time Axcient employee, will offer Atera “strategic guidance, diverse industry landscape knowledge and thought leadership.”

Tomeo is well-known across the MSP software market, where he helped to pioneer security partner strategies at Webroot (now owned by OpenText). More recently, he has focused on data protection, backup and disaster recovery (BDR) and business continuity at Axcient.

Meanwhile, Atera has also hired:

Hila Naor as VP of product;

as VP of product; Lior Ben-Arie as VP of research and development;

as VP of research and development; Emanuel Kanievsky as VP of sales; and

Nir Elharar as VP of marketing.

Atera: MSP Software Business Background

Atera, founded in 2014, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company has 203 employees listed on LinkedIn.

Atera develops a cloud-based MSP software platform that spans RMM (remote monitoring and management), PSA (professional services automation), help desk, reporting and operations management capabilities. The company competes against entrenched MSP software rivals such as ConnectWise, Kaseya (and the Datto business unit), N-able and NinjaOne, as well as upstarts such as HaloPSA, Superops.ai and Syncro.

Atera raised $77 million in Series B funding at a $500 million valuation in mid-2021. General Atlantic led the round with participation from K1 Investment Management. Last we heard, K1 also backed Axcient…