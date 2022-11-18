MSP Sells Professional Services Unit to Epicor

Epicor, an ERP software vendor backed by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), has acquired professional services software expertise from Evron Computer Systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 964 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Epicor Acquires Professional Services From Evron Computer Systems

Epicor, founded in 1972, is based in Austin, Texas. The company has 5,277 employees listed on LinkedIn. Epicor’s areas of expertise include ERP software, retail and POS software solutions, supply chain management (SCM), customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management (HCM), enterprise performance management, IT service management (ITSM), distribution software, manufacturing software, building supply, automotive and automotive aftermarket.

Evron Computer Systems, founded in 1983, is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada. The company has 45 employees listed on LinkedIn. Evron’s areas of expertise include ERP applications – Epicor, Acumatica, Sage BusinessVision, Sage PFW, Spire, fixed asset software, field service, cheque security, managed services, hardware, communication solutions, networking solutions, security solutions, virtualization solutions and remote access/cloud solutions.

The acquisition of Evron’s dedicated Epicor consulting practice and customer experience software expands the company’s reach and drives growth, the companies said.

Epicor CEO Steve Murphy commented on the news:

“We’re very excited to welcome Evron’s Epicor practice to Epicor. The combination of Evron’s highly skilled Epicor experts with the broader resources of the Epicor product, professional services, and customer care teams will bring a depth of experience and know-how to help our customers continue to succeed.”

About Epicor and CD&R

Epicor was acquired by CD&R in 2020 in a transaction valued at $4.7 billion. Post-acquisition, CDR partner Jeff Hawn assumed the role of chairman of the Epicor board.