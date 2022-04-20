MSP Security Conference: Join Us In-Person This September

MSSP Alert Live is a managed security services conference for MSPs & MSSPs. Join us in-person for cybersecurity automation & monetization strategies.

ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert are set to host MSSP Alert Live 2022 — an in-person cybersecurity conference — this September in Washington, D.C.

The managed security conference — designed for MSPs and MSSPs — will focus on cyber automation & cyber monetization strategies. Attendees will:

Meet key executive leaders representing the world’s Top 250 MSSPs. Learn how leading MSSPs & MSPs are further automating MDR, threat hunting, incident response and other cyber practices. Hear how MSSPs and MSPs are addressing M&A, valuations, cyber talent, compliance & controls, supply chain security, and third-party risk management. Develop managed security sales, packaging and pricing strategies for 2023. See the latest innovations and technologies (XDR, MDR, SOC as a Service and more) in our expo hall.

MSSP Alert Live 2022: Conference Sponsors & Speakers

How can you potentially get involved?

