MSP, Microsoft Partner Buys Web and Mobile App Developer

Lindentech, a Microsoft Gold partner and MSP, has acquired Spinoff Digital for web design and mobile application development services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 633 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Spinoff Digital, founded in 2003, develops websites, mobile applications for smartphones, and Web applications that for CRM (customer relationship management), inventory systems, administrative systems, and specific vertical market use cases. More recently, Spinoff Digital’s projects have included artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and data visualization capabilities, the seller indicated.

Lindentech offers managed IT services that span IT support, backup and disaster recovery (BDR), security, wireless and networking. Microsoft-centric services include Office 365; SharePoint and Teams; Security as a Service and PowerBI. Cloud services also include infrastructure and hosted phone systems.

Lindentech and Spinoff Digital are based in South Perth, Western Australia, Australia.