MSP M&A: Vergence Acquires IT Consulting Firm Abstract Technology

Vergence Solutions has acquired IT consulting firm Abstract Technology Group. The combined business offers robotic process automation (RPA), application development & managed IT services capabilities. Financial terms of the M&A deal were not disclosed.

Vergence, founded in 2011, is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company has 26 employees listed on LinkedIn. Vergence’s areas of expertise include government services, healthcare services, RPA, Process Improvement, Process Automation, Organizational Change Management, Application Development, Data and Analytics, Robotics Process Automation, and Business Process Management.

Abstract, founded in 2008, is based in Lafayette, Indiana. The company has 27 employees listed on LinkedIn. Abstract’s areas of expertise include Information Technology, Managed Services, Computer Repair, Network Management, System Administration, Website Development, Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, and Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Abstract founder Michael Daughtery will join the Vergence Advisory Board to assist with the transition and the company’s strategic growth moving forward, Vergence said.

Vergence Acquires Abstract: Executive Insight

Gabriel Browne, founder and CEO, Vergence, commented:

“We are very pleased to welcome the Abstract employees and clients to the Vergence family. This exciting transaction is a strategic step for Vergence that is consistent with the goals of designing, implementing, sustaining, and managing our customers IT service requirements.”

Michael Daugherty, founder and CEO, Abstract, said:

“This opportunity further expands the suite of services Abstract is able to offer our customers and Vergence was the ideal partner for us to achieve that. I found Vergence to be aligned with our values and culture in addition to being an excellent home for our employees and clients.”

Mike Gallagher, partner and executive vice president, Vergence, added:

“This strategic acquisition of Abstract will increase our IT services portfolio as well as offer our current IT services to an established Abstract customer base. As a proud Purdue University graduate, I am excited to be supporting an esteemed client base in the Lafayette and West Lafayette markets.”

Robotic Process Automation (RPA): IT Consulting M&A Activity

