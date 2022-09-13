MSP M&A: Valeo Networks Acquires Alura Business Solutions
Valeo Networks, backed by SWS Capital Management, has acquired Alura Business Solutions — the latest step in a nationwide M&A strategy involving MSPs and MSSPs (managed security services providers). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is M&A deal 800 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.
Valeo Networks Continues to Acquire MSPs & MSSPs: Latest Deal
About the seller: Alura, founded in 2005, is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. The company has 23 employees listed on LinkedIn. Key capabilities include managed services, network infrastructure design/support, cloud redundancy services, carrier and phone services, disaster recovery/backup, business continuity, hosted email, and business security.
About the buyer: Valeo has been backed by Clear Vision Impact Fund, overseen by SWS Capital Management, since October 2021. The combination MSP and MSSP remains very active on the M&A front. Example M&A deals include:
- May 2022: Next IT
- November 2021: On Time Tech
- December 2020: Etech Solutions
- August 2020: Network Management Services;
- May 2020: Arctic MSP; and
- April 2020: Saalex Information Technology.
Valeo Networks Buys Alura Business Solutions: Executive Perspectives
In a prepared statement about the latest deal, Travis Mack, CEO of Valeo Networks, said:
“Our efforts to scale Valeo continues its forward momentum. The acquisition of Alura gives us a robust presence in the Northeast and truly expands our national footprint. We are excited to have Alura join our team of companies.”
Added Jason Derstine, CEO & president, Alura Business Solutions:
“We are thrilled to become part of the Valeo Networks family. We are now part of one of the largest MSSPs in the United States, and we are extremely honored to become a Valeo company. We can continue to serve our existing clients, and will be able offer even more services than ever before, and reach into new areas. This is a very humbling and proud moment for our organization.”
