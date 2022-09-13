MSP M&A: Valeo Networks Acquires Alura Business Solutions

Valeo Networks, backed by SWS Capital Management, has acquired Alura Business Solutions — the latest step in a nationwide M&A strategy involving MSPs and MSSPs (managed security services providers). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Valeo Networks Continues to Acquire MSPs & MSSPs: Latest Deal

About the seller: Alura, founded in 2005, is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. The company has 23 employees listed on LinkedIn. Key capabilities include managed services, network infrastructure design/support, cloud redundancy services, carrier and phone services, disaster recovery/backup, business continuity, hosted email, and business security.

About the buyer: Valeo has been backed by Clear Vision Impact Fund, overseen by SWS Capital Management, since October 2021. The combination MSP and MSSP remains very active on the M&A front. Example M&A deals include:

Valeo Networks Buys Alura Business Solutions: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the latest deal, Travis Mack, CEO of Valeo Networks, said:

“Our efforts to scale Valeo continues its forward momentum. The acquisition of Alura gives us a robust presence in the Northeast and truly expands our national footprint. We are excited to have Alura join our team of companies.”

Added Jason Derstine, CEO & president, Alura Business Solutions: