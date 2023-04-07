MSP M&A: TRG Acquires Symec Technologies Limited

The Symec acquisition adds scale and service capabilities in both the UK and throughout Europe and furthers TRG's global expansion efforts.

TRG, a global managed service provider focused on enterprise mobility, point of sale and payments, has acquired Symec Technologies Limited. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 98 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

TRG, founded in 2002, is based in Westlake, Ohio. The company has 213 employees listed on LinkedIn. TRG’s areas of expertise include Mobile Device Management Solutions, Equipment Repair & Maintenance, Barcode Scanners, Barcode Printers, Data Collection Equipment, Custom Software, Mobile Managed Services, Mobile Devices, Mobile Computers, Enterprise Mobility, POS, Payment Processing, Mobility as a Service (MaaS), Staging Kitting & Deployment, Onsite Services, Payment Terminal Key Injection, Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Support, Repairs & Managed Logistics, 24/7/365 Help Desk Support, Online Asset Management, Technology Lifecycle Management, Asset Disposal & Destruction, POS, Media & Consumables, RFID, Wireless Networking, Tablets, and IT Equipment Repair.

Symec, formed in 2007, is based in Bristol, UK. The company has 74 employees listed on LinkedIn. Symec’s areas of expertise include Data Capture, Barcode Solutions, Motorola Solutions, Intermec, Mobile Repair Services, Enterprise Mobility, Zebra Technologies, Honeywell, Rugged Printers, Datalogic, Unified Communications, Voice & Data Services, Mobile Technology, Mobile Communications, Software, Connectivity, Consumer mobile devices, and Rugged mobile devices. In addition to its headquarters, the firm has an additional 35,000-square-foot facility in Poznań, Poland.

The Symec acquisition adds significant scale and service capabilities in both the UK and throughout Europe and furthers TRG’s global expansion efforts.

TRG Acquires Symec: Executive Perspectives

Sean Kennedy, president, TRG, commented on the news:

“Symec has built a reputation as one of the UK’s leading mobile device, connectivity and managed service providers. Bringing this team into the TRG family allows us to significantly expand our UK and European operations, while providing our customers with more top-tier global offerings.”

Symec CEO David Glover said:

“We are excited to be joining the TRG family. Our combined operational expertise and expansive service offerings will add value for our customers while opening up exciting new opportunities for expansion and progression for our colleagues.”

Phil Bruce, co-founder, Symec, added:

“Our teams both share a commitment to helping customers adapt to an ever-changing technology landscape. We are very much aligned in our approach to managed solutions. I believe customers on both sides of the Atlantic will benefit significantly from this new relationship.”

TRG’s Expansion

TRG first established a presence in Europe in 2013 with the launch of a service center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. In 2019, the company expanded to a new facility in Haarlem. This is the second major deal of 2023 for TRG, who acquired Real World Communications Inc. (RWC), a Canadian provider of mobility devices and wireless and network solutions. The RWC acquisition expanded TRG’s Canadian operations and facilitated the launch of an in-house key encryption facility, the company said.

TRG has over 10 million devices under management, with over 5,000 customers.