Podcast: MSP M&A Trends for 2022 and 2023, Explained By Evergreen Services Group

When it comes to M&A (merger and acquisition) activity in the MSP market, Evergreen Services Group sits in the middle of the action. Backed by private equity firm Alpine Investors, Evergreen has invested in more than 50 MSPs since 2017. Among the latest acquisitions: Two MSSPs (managed security services providers).

Poke around Evergreen, and the key names to know include Ramsey Sahyoun — co-founder and M&A partner at the firm. Sahyoun and his peers at the firm continue to crisscross North America, meeting with hundreds of MSPs to discuss potential investment and scaling opportunities. On center stage at IT conferences, Sahyoun describes key M&A nuances that MSPs should keep in mind. Off stage, he dives deeper into conversations with MSPs who are charting near-term or long-term exit strategies.

So what has Sahyoun seen and heard amid all of that travel in 2022? In this ChannelE2E podcast, he describes the latest MSP M&A trends; how rising interest rates influence the market; and where the industry may be heading in 2023.

Here’s the conversation:

The conversation covers: