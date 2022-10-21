MSP M&A: Sourcepass Acquires Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud Partner Infinity

Startup investment firm Sourcepass has acquired Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud consulting partner Infinity Computer Systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 910 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Sourcepass Acquires Infinity Computer Systems: Company Details

Sourcepass, founded in 2021, focuses on acquiring managed IT service providers (MSPs) in the SMB sector. The startup, based in New York City, was aligned with Revenue Rocket at the time, a consulting firm that assists MSPs with M&A and growth strategy initiatives. Sourcepass now has 108 employees listed on LinkedIn.

Infinity, founded in 1989, is based in New York City. The company has six employees listed on LinkedIn. Infinity’s areas of expertise include Microsoft Dynamics GP, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, Cloud Solutions, Accounting Software, Customized Solutions (ISV), ERP Software Evaluation, and more.

With the acquisition, Sourcepass’ clients will gain access to the tool alongside Sourcepass’ support and IT solutions portfolio, the buyer said.

Chuck Canton, CEO and founder, Sourcepass, commented:

“We are always looking for ways to help our clients evolve their technology as their businesses grow. Many companies who have outgrown other applications move to Microsoft Dynamics 365 for its more robust reporting and multi-user capabilities. However, smaller companies may not have the budget for the platform or may lack the technical expertise to transition to a new system. As an enhanced technology service provider, we help our clients enjoy the benefits of Microsoft Dynamics and make sure they are maximizing the value of the system while we take care of the back-end.”

Sourcepass has been active on the M&A front. Key deals include:

Sourcepass Funding

In March of 2022, the firm also announced a round of funding to be put towards its acquisition strategy. The company raised $70 million through funding involving Metropolitan Partners Group; several angel investors; and Wedge Venture Partners.