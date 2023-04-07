MSP M&A: ScalePad Acquires Lifecycle Insights

ScalePad, which provides asset lifecycle management automation and is backed by Integrity Growth Partners, has completed its second acquisition in about a month. The company bought Lifecycle Insights, which provides a vCIO reporting tool, risk assessments, and asset lifecycle management solutions for managed service providers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 99 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

ScalePad Acquires Lifecycle Insights

ScalePad, founded in 2015, is based in Vancouver, Canada. The company has 128 employees listed on LinkedIn. ScalePad’s areas of expertise include MSP growth with applications that simplify, centralize, and automate complex processes.

Lifecycle Insights, founded in 2010, is based in Austin, Texas. The company has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. Lifecycle Insights publishes research, educational, and advisory insights on technology-led engineering initiatives, enabling better investment and adoption decisions, according to the company.

Scalepad, which was originally known as Warranty Master until a rebranding in October 2020, has completed three acquisitions in 2023. Those include Cognition360 and ControlMap, and follow the acquisition of Backup Radar in late 2021. In July 2021, the company received an equity injection led by Integrity Growth Partners (IGP).

ScalePad Acquires Lifecycle Insights: Executive Commentary

Dan Wensley, CEO, ScalePad, commented:

“The addition of Lifecycle Insights to our offerings enhances our partners’ ability to build stronger client relationships. Lifecycle Insights’ capabilities complement those of ScalePad Lifecycle Manager, which includes Initiatives, Scorecards, Roadmaps, and our recently launched IT Asset Disposal and Workstation Assurance services. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing our partners with a comprehensive platform to manage their clients. We are excited to welcome the Lifecycle Insights team to the ScalePad family.”

Marnie Stockman, CEO, Lifecycle Insights, said: