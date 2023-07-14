MSP M&A: ScalePad Acquires Adept Managed Continuity

ScalePad has completed its latest acquisition of 2023, buying Adept Managed Continuity (AdeptMC), a comprehensive solution that adds business continuity to its backup monitoring offering that includes Backup Radar. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ScalePad, founded in 2015, is based in Vancouver, Canada. The company has 196 employees listed on LinkedIn. ScalePad’s areas of expertise include MSP growth with applications that simplify, centralize, and automate complex processes.

AdeptMC, founded in 2018, is based in Pelham, Alabama. The company has two employees listed on LinkedIn. AdeptMC’s areas of expertise include Managed Continuity, DR Planning, MSPs, Compliance, Documentation, and Disaster Recovery.

ScalePad plans to integrate AdepteMC’s disaster recovery planning technology into its core platform, according to the company.

ScalePad’s M&A History

AdeptMC marks the fifth acquisition by ScalePad, which was originally known as Warranty Master until a rebranding in October 2020.

Previous deals included Lifecycle Insights, Cognition360, and ControlMap in 2023, and the acquisition of Backup Radar in late 2021. In July 2021, the company received an equity injection led by Integrity Growth Partners (IGP).

ScalePad Acquires AdeptMC: Executive Insight

Dan Wensley, CEO, ScalePad, commented:

“This acquisition will strengthen our portfolio’s data protection, business continuity, and disaster recovery management offering so our partners can deliver the masterful experience their clients deserve. Business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) planning is an essential component of the QBR process, as it helps further mitigate risks for both MSPs and their clients. By adding AdeptMC to our offerings, we now provide MSPs additional resources to automate and simplify their planning processes.”

Chris Jones, outgoing CEO and co-founder of AdeptMC, said: