MSP M&A: Nostra Acquires Passax Business Systems

Ireland-based MSP Nostra has acquired Passax Business Systems, also of Ireland, for an undisclosed amount.

This is technology M&A deal number 115 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

About Nostra and Passax

Nostra, founded in 2006, is based in Dublin, Ireland. The company has 180 employees listed on LinkedIn. Nostra’s areas of expertise include IT support, rapid response, virtualization, cloud computing, Microsoft 365, hosted email, SharePoint, online backup, hardware support, servers, hardware sales, migrations, disaster recovery, ICT security, managed print services, site moves, project management, cybersecurity, security awareness training, Azure, and Microsoft.

Passax Business Systems, founded in 1983, is based in Galway, Ireland. Passax’s areas of expertise include telecoms and cloud-based PBX systems.

Focus of the Deal

The acquisition for Nostra, one of Ireland’s largest managed services providers, will expand the company’s presence in the west of the country. The deal also doubles Nostra’s headcount in the region, the company said.

In addition to its headquarters in Dublin, Nostra has additional regional offices around Ireland and Bulgaria. This buyout is part of the company’s overall growth strategy, which will see several additional strategic acquisitions before year’s end, the company said.