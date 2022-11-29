MSP M&A: Node4 Acquires Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud Partner Tisski

Node4, backed by private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, has acquired Tisski, a Microsoft ERP and CRM cloud partner that offers Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure Technologies to the public sector. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 989 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 M&A: About the Seller and Buyer

Tisski, founded in 2011, is based in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, England. The company has 184 employees. Tisski is a Microsoft Gold Partner and Microsoft Inner Circle member. Tisski founder and CEO Anna Assassa will join Node4, though an executive title was not announced.

Node4, founded in 2004, is based in Derby, England. Providence Equity Partners has owned Node4 since March 2021. Node4, in turn, has acquired such Microsoft partners as TNP and Risual. Fast forward to the Tisski acquisition in November 2022, and Node4 now has more than 1,100 employees who serve roughly 2,000 customers.

In a prepared statement about the deal, Node4 CEO Andrew Gilbert said:

“Tisski has built a superb reputation over the past 12 years as a trusted technology provider across an extensive list of public sector enterprise customers supporting their delivery of critical public services. We’re delighted to welcome Anna and her excellent team to the Node4 group and look forward to working closely together to bring further success to the business.”

Added Tisski CEO Anna Assassa:

“Joining Node4 is an important next step for Tisski and we’re excited by the capabilities we will have as a part of the group. Our shared values and vision have resonated as we’ve worked closely with Andrew Gilbert and the Node4 leadership team throughout the process, which made this an easy decision to make. This move will open huge possibilities for our customers as they continue to transform their businesses for the better.”

M&A Retains Management Team

Tisski’s management team will remain in place as part of the wider Node4 group, the buyer said.