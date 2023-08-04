MSP M&A: Netsurit Acquires Vital I/O

Managed service provider and Microsoft Partner Netsurit has acquired Vital I/O Inc for an undisclosed amount.

Netsurit, founded in 2005, is based in New York City. The company has 348 employees listed on LinkedIn. Netsurit’s areas of expertise include Managed services, Service Level Agreements, Computer support, Network support, Projects, Dell Certified Enterprise Architecture Partner, IT Support Services, Pro-active support, Network Infrastructure, IT consulting, Microsoft, Office 365, Cloud Computing, Disaster Recovery, Email, Digital Transformation, IT System Design, Hardware Sales, Software Sales, Azure, Microsoft 365, Backup and Recovery, IT Security, Information Security, Mobile Device Management, VMWare, and Dell.

Vital I/O, founded in 1990, is based in Brunswick, Maine. The company has nine employees listed on LinkedIn. Vital I/O’s areas of expertise include HP Enterprise Partner, VMware Enterprise Partner, Cisco Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Fortinet Partner, Intel technology Provider, Dell partner, EMC Velocity Partner, Veeam Silver Partner, Egnyte Partner, Paesslar Partner, Meru Wireless and Zerto.

The acquisition of Vital I/O is part of Netsurit’s expansion strategy within the US market expansion and will help it extend its reach across the Northeast, providing the company with a strong presence in the New England area, according to Netsurit.

Netsurit Acquires Vital I/O: Additional Insight

Orrin Klopper, CEO, Netsurit, commented:

“We are very excited to have Fred, Tara, and their team join the Netsurit family. We know we will learn a lot from the Vital I/O leadership team and their people. This acquisition enhances our ability to provide world-class managed services to clients across the Northeast.”

Fred Masciangelo, Principal, Vital I/O, said:

“We are thrilled to be welcomed into the Netsurit family and working with leaders who share our vision. This expansion provides a significant increase in resources and depth of knowledge provided by Netsurit that will greatly benefit our customer base, enabling us to offer a greater range of world-class solutions.” Tara Carpenter, Principal, Vital I/O, echoed this sentiment by saying, “we are looking forward to better meeting the diverse needs of our customers and combining our decades of experience with Netsurit’s expertise.”

About Netsurit

Netsurit holds four Solution Partner designations with Microsoft, and seven Advanced Specializations, including Threat Protection Advanced Specialization. The company says it will continue to aggressively develop and strengthen its Microsoft partnership to empower Netsurit’s clients.

Netsurit previously acquired digital transformation company Evoke in March 2022.