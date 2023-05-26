MSP M&A: Meriplex Acquires Systems Solution, Inc

Managed technology solutions provider Meriplex has acquired Systems Solution, Inc (SSI), a managed services provider headquartered in Pennsylvania. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 167 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

Meriplex Acquires Systems Solution, Inc.

Meriplex, founded in 2005, is based in Houston, Texas. The company has 505 employees listed on LinkedIn. Meriplex’s areas of expertise include Global Internet, MPLS, and SIP solutions, Cloud Computing, BaaS, PaaS, and IaaS, Data Centers, Computer Network Support, Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), SaaS, Managed Services, SD-WAN, Hybrid Cloud Services, HaaS, Cyber Security, Information Security, Physical Security, SASE, Help Desk Services, Backup as a Service, Video Surveillance , Networking, Professional Services, Healthcare, Banking, and Automotive.

SSI, founded in 1988, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The company has 92 employees listed on LinkedIn. SSI’s areas of expertise include Cloud Hosting, IT Management, Technology Consulting, Business Continuity, Hosted Exchange, IT Strategy & Planning, Network Services, Data Backup, Managed IT Services, Managed Services Provider, and Cybersecurity. SSI has data centers and satellite offices in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Nevada, and California.

SSI will operate as SSI, a Meriplex company. The acquisition furthers Meriplex’s strategy of expansion and growth through acquisition, the company said.

Meriplex Acquires SSI: Executive Insight

David Henley, CEO of Meriplex, commented on the news:

“We are excited to welcome SSI to our Meriplex team. SSI has become one of the most reputable mid-sized MSPs on the East Coast, renowned for attracting the brightest talent to support their clients. With their expertise and support, we are confident that we can achieve our goal of becoming the leading managed technology solutions provider while prioritizing strong relationships and delivering transformational services to our clients.”

Scott Urosky, CTO of SSI, added: