MSP M&A: IT Solutions Consulting Acquires Acropolis Technology Group

The acquisition of Acropolis expands IT Solutions' mid-Atlantic reach and expands its geographic footprint into the Midwest U.S.

Managed IT, managed security and application development services provider IT Solutions Consulting, LLC has acquired Acropolis Technology Group. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

IT Solutions Consulting, founded in 1994, is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. The company has 313 employees listed on LinkedIn. IT Solutions Consulting’s areas of expertise include Managed IT Services, Business Continuity, Application and Web Development, Business Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Healthcare IT, Legal IT, Help Desk Support, Project management, Strategic Planning, Data Protection, Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, Security, Compliance, FileMaker, Microsoft 365, and Non-Profit IT.

Acropolis Technology Group, founded in 1996, is based in St. Louis, Missouri. The company has 59 employees listed on LinkedIn. Acropolis’ areas of expertise include IT Services, Managed Services, Network Operations Center, Project Process, Security, Virtual Office, Consulting, cloud, network security, IT support, IT security, cloud storage, Microsoft, malware, servers, system backup, backup security, backup, server management, IT planning, desktop support, live help, and desk help.

The acquisition expands IT Solutions’ reach in the Mid-Atlantic region and expands its geographic footprint into the Midwestern United States, the companies said.

IT Solutions Acquires Acropolis: Executive Perspectives

IT Solutions’ CEO, Garrett Graney, commented on the news:

“Acropolis joins the list of market-leading MSPs we’ve acquired as part of our continuous effort to expand regionally and enhance the overall customer experience. Acropolis’ leadership has built a well-disciplined operation with a tenured, high-skilled team. This merger increases our capacity to support midwestern-based SMBs that acknowledge a trusted MSP is best for their IT needs.”

Tracy Butler, CEO of Acropolis, added:

“The combination of Acropolis and IT Solutions creates an unparalleled opportunity for market leadership in the MSP industry. Our goal has always been to provide our customers, partners, and employees with exceptional service and opportunities. We believe partnering with IT Solutions will benefit our stakeholders now and over time.”

IT Solutions M&A Activity

IT Solutions is no stranger to M&A. In 2019, the firm acquired SecurElement to expand its security and cloud hosting expertise.

This acquisition is the company’s sixth acquisition overall and its second in seven months. In late 2022, IT Solutions acquired CHIPS Technology Group.

IT Solutions said it intends to continue pursuing acquisition opportunities of MSPs across the eastern and midwestern regions to expand its national footprint.