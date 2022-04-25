MSP M&A Involving Apple macOS, iOS Device Management Continues Strong
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving MSPs in the Apple macOS and iOS device management market continues strong. Similarly, M&A activity involving Apple device management software companies has also been strong.
The latest example deal involves CTI Technology acquiring MacHero, a Chicago-based managed IT services provider (MSP) focused on Apple macOS and iOS devices. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
CTI Acquires MacHero: MSP and Apple Device Support Details
CTI Technology, founded in 2004, is based in Elgin, Illinois. The company offers managed IT and cybersecurity services to businesses that typically have 20 to 250 employees.
MacHero meanwhile, provides Apple-centric technology consulting and managed IT services to businesses in Chicago. Key capabilities, according to the company, include strategic planning, IT and security best practice alignment, implementation of hardware and software solutions, and customer-focused help desk support.
In a prepared statement about the deal, CTI Technology CEO Aaron Kane said:
“As Apple becomes a more fundamental presence in business, I want to ensure that CTI can deliver system-agnostic expertise to our clients. This acquisition represents the joining of two directly aligned, client-focused business cultures, and the expansion of both companies’ suites of critical IT services.”
Added MacHero President Gino Generelli:
“Over MacHero’s 14 years in business, our clients’ needs have steadily changed, which is why I’ve been looking for the right partner to complement our team’s proficiencies. This was really about taking care of our clients and employees and making sure our business will stay relevant and continue to grow.”
MSP M&A: Managed Services Mergers & Acquisitions Involving Apple Partners
The CTI-MacHero deal is the latest in a growing list of MSP and/or software M&A involving Apple partners. Additional example deals include:
- January 2022: PDQ.com acquired SimpleMDM, an Apple device management software company SimpleMDM. Will MSPs gain a new way to remotely manage Apple macOS, iOS and tvOS devices?
- October 2021: Syncro acquired Watchman Monitoring, providing MSPs with cloud-based RMM, PSA & SaaS-based health monitoring for Apple Macs & Windows PCs.
- December 2020: Ntiva Inc., an MSP backed by private equity firm Southfield Capital, acquired Apple Technology Service Provider Forget Computers of Chicago.
- August 2020: Apple acquired Mobeewave to transform iPhones into digital cash registers & point of sales (PoS) devices.
- June 2020: Apple acquired Fleetsmith for Mac, iPhone & iPad remote monitoring and management (RMM) & mobile device management (MDM) software capabilities.
- February 2019: Jamf acquired ZuluDesk, uniting an Apple iOS & macOS device management company with a major software platform supplier to schools.
- December 2018: Everise acquires Trusource Labs, which offers help desk support for Apple and IoT (Internet of Things) customers.
- February 20217: Apple reseller Jigsaw24 acquired root6, creating Europe’s “most experienced audio & video technology services & solutions business” with MSP expertise.
Meanwhile, multiple MSP software providers now offer Mac-oriented RMM (remote monitoring and management) software capabilities for MSPs. Familiar names like ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya and N-able are in the Apple RMM software market. Pure-play Apple RMM provider Addigy also is in rapid-growth mode, Addigy CEO Jason Dettbarn told ChannelE2E in March 2022.
MSP M&A: Managed Services Mergers & Acquisitions Around Chicago, Illinois
Meanwhile, Chicago-area M&A deals involving MSPs also remains strong. In addition to the CTI-MacHero deal, example M&A in the region include:
- Ascend Technologies, backed by private equity firm M/C Partners, has acquired multiple MSPs & IT services firms — including Chicago MSP Switchfast Technologies, a Datto, Dell, Microsoft & SonicWall partner.
- Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP backed by private equity firm KKR, has made multiple acquisitions.
- Imagetec acquired ITsavvy to expand across Illinois.
- Netrix, which is backed by private equity firm OceanSound Partners, acquired solutions provider and AWS partner Edrans.
- NuMSP acquired AZBS, a Chicago-based MSP that serves small and midsize business (SMB) customers.
