MSP M&A Involving Apple macOS, iOS Device Management Continues Strong

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving MSPs in the Apple macOS and iOS device management market continues strong. Similarly, M&A activity involving Apple device management software companies has also been strong.

The latest example deal involves CTI Technology acquiring MacHero, a Chicago-based managed IT services provider (MSP) focused on Apple macOS and iOS devices. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CTI Acquires MacHero: MSP and Apple Device Support Details

CTI Technology, founded in 2004, is based in Elgin, Illinois. The company offers managed IT and cybersecurity services to businesses that typically have 20 to 250 employees.

MacHero meanwhile, provides Apple-centric technology consulting and managed IT services to businesses in Chicago. Key capabilities, according to the company, include strategic planning, IT and security best practice alignment, implementation of hardware and software solutions, and customer-focused help desk support.

In a prepared statement about the deal, CTI Technology CEO Aaron Kane said:

“As Apple becomes a more fundamental presence in business, I want to ensure that CTI can deliver system-agnostic expertise to our clients. This acquisition represents the joining of two directly aligned, client-focused business cultures, and the expansion of both companies’ suites of critical IT services.”

Added MacHero President Gino Generelli:

“Over MacHero’s 14 years in business, our clients’ needs have steadily changed, which is why I’ve been looking for the right partner to complement our team’s proficiencies. This was really about taking care of our clients and employees and making sure our business will stay relevant and continue to grow.”

MSP M&A: Managed Services Mergers & Acquisitions Involving Apple Partners

The CTI-MacHero deal is the latest in a growing list of MSP and/or software M&A involving Apple partners. Additional example deals include:

Meanwhile, multiple MSP software providers now offer Mac-oriented RMM (remote monitoring and management) software capabilities for MSPs. Familiar names like ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya and N-able are in the Apple RMM software market. Pure-play Apple RMM provider Addigy also is in rapid-growth mode, Addigy CEO Jason Dettbarn told ChannelE2E in March 2022.

