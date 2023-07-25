MSP M&A: InTEC Group Acquires Opal IT

The deal is part of InTEC's ongoing acquisition strategy. Opal represents inTEC’s eleventh acquisition since 2016 and their third this year.

InTEC Group, a UK-based technology solutions provider backed by private equity firm Duke Royalty, has acquired Opal IT Limited for an undisclosed amount.

More Details: InTEC and Opal IT

InTEC, founded in 2016, is a Microsoft partner and is based in Manchester, England. The company has 55 employees listed on LinkedIn. InTEC’s areas of expertise include Cloud Technology, IT Support, CRM, Business Change, Telecoms, Business Analysis, R&D Tax Credits, Project Management, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Cloud, Server Technology, Azure, Workflow, Hosted Voice, Cloud Services, IT Infrastructure, and Business Applications.

Opal IT, founded in 2008, is based in Newcastle, England. The company’s areas of expertise include IT managed services, with a focus on Microsoft technologies in the SME marketplace, Client Server, Desktop Infrastructure, Cloud Hosting & Cyber Security and Managed Support.

The acquisition is part of the company’s ongoing acquisition strategy. Opal represents inTEC’s eleventh acquisition since 2016 and their third this year.

Operating mainly in the private sector, Opal serves some large corporate clients including Tesco Bank with a diverse customer base across several verticals. In addition to their private sector presence, Opal also serves several educational institutions.

This latest acquisition extends inTEC’s geographical reach into the North East of England and builds its credibility in both the private sector and education IT managed service provision, according to the company. inTEC now have office sites in nine locations around the UK and Ireland.

InTEC previously acquired FROG IT in February 2023.

InTEC Acquires Opal IT: Executive Commentary

Andy Metcalfe, managing director, Opal IT, commented:

“Opal has been on an amazing journey during the last 13+ years working with exceptional clients. With our shared values, vision and ethos, this partnership will deliver long-term stability for the business and continue growth and expansion of our operations. We are confident that our team and all of our valued clients will reap huge rewards by us becoming part of the inTEC family and we are really looking forward to the months ahead.”

Simon Howitt, CEO, inTEC GROUP, commented: