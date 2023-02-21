MSP M&A: InTEC Acquires FROG IT

InTEC, a UK-based technology solutions provider backed by private equity firm Duke Royalty, has acquired FROG IT for an undisclosed sum.

InTEC Acquires FROG IT

InTEC, founded in 2016, is a Microsoft partner and is based in Manchester, England. The company has 55 employees listed on LinkedIn. InTEC’s areas of expertise include Cloud Technology, IT Support, CRM, Business Change, Telecoms, Business Analysis, R&D Tax Credits, Project Management, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Cloud, Server Technology, Azure, Workflow, Hosted Voice, Cloud Services, IT Infrastructure, and Business Applications.

FROG IT, founded in 1986, is based in Cheshunt, England. The company has four employees listed on LinkedIn. FROG IT’s areas of expertise include IT Services and IT Consulting.

InTEC received a follow-on investment of £1.75 million (approximately US$2.11 million) from Duke Royalty to fund the deal. This is InTEC’s 13th acquisition since 2016, but likely won’t be its last given the company’s statement that it “has ambitious plans to further extend [its] geographical reach throughout the UK and Ireland this year.”

The latest acquisition will add around 10 to inTEC’s headcount and mean that it now has offices in Manchester, Altrincham, Newcastle, Cumbria, Guildford, Sussex, Dublin and now Cambridge.

InTEC’s clients include Porsche, YMCA and Age UK, and many independent schools.

InTEC Acquires FROG IT: Executive Insight

Richard Fella, managing director of FROG IT Services, commented:

“This will allow both our customers and staff to benefit from being part of a larger organization but whose core values remain the same as those of FROG IT.”

Simon Howitt, chairman and CEO at the inTEC Group, added: