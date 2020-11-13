MSP M&A: Executech Acquires USPCNET

Executech, backed by private equity-funded Evergreen Services Group, acquires USPCNET. MSP footprint expands from Utah to Arizona and more.

Executech, an MSP from Salt Lake City, Utah, has acquired USPCNET, a full-service IT support provider that serves the Phoenix, Arizona area. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 467 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Executech is backed by Evergreen Services Group, a private equity-funded organization that has made roughly 20 or so investments and acquisitions in the MSP market since January 2018.

USPCNET has operated for sixteen years. All of the firm’s employees will join Executech, the buyer said, helping it expand its footprint into the greater Phoenix area. USPCNET’s president, Elias Kousoulas, will remain to lead the team in the Arizona region, according to Executech.

USPCNET says the deal will add geographic reach, more training, and technical resources for employees, as well as access to expanded technology solutions like cybersecurity and cloud services for its clients.

Executech Acquires USPCNET: Executive Insight

DJ Dorff, CEO of Executech, commented:

“We are excited to welcome USPCNET employees and clients into the Executech family. Elias and the entire team have an amazing track record of client success that we are happy to support and help grow.”

Elias Kousoulas added:

“We are thrilled to be joining Executech and begin growing the brand with current and future clients here in Arizona. Executech brings an added level of depth to our technical capabilities and we’re excited about the future of our partnership together. We see this as a great opportunity to do more for our clients and our employees.”

MSP Acquisitions: Executech’s M&A Plays

This deal is in keeping with Executech’s recent aggressive M&A strategy and marks the company’s fourth major acquisition in the last 12 months. Previous deals included:

Executech also purchased the clientele of Max Technology, an IT services provider in Carbon County, Utah, in March 2018.

Executech has been backed by Evergreen Services Group since around January 2018. Evergreen, in turn, was funded by Alpine Investors, a private equity firm. Evergreen has invested in or acquired roughly fifteen MSPs — including Integritek LLC, Wolf Consulting, JENLOR, and Interlaced, among others.